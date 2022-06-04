Dr. Girish Pore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Girish Pore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Girish Pore, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They completed their fellowship with Univ Hosp Cleveland
Dr. Pore works at
Locations
-
1
Hudes Endoscopy Center - Aga4275 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste A, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (866) 468-6242
-
2
Alpharetta3400 Old Milton Pkwy Bldg 380, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 569-0777
-
3
Atlanta Center for Family Psychology LLC3890 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 250, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (678) 775-0293
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pore?
I had a very quick and easy visit with Dr. Pore. He was to the point and asked relevant questions about my issue.
About Dr. Girish Pore, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1881627800
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hosp Cleveland
- Detroit MC
- KEM Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pore works at
Dr. Pore has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Pore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.