Dr. Girish Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Girish Sharma, MD
Overview of Dr. Girish Sharma, MD
Dr. Girish Sharma, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rainbow Babies and Childrens Hospital
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
-
1
Girish Sharma, MD120 Spalding Dr Ste 411, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-5217
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Physicians' Care Network
- Preferred Network Access
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Union Health Service
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
Dr. Sharma will take time for you. He will explain things to you so you can understand. He will provide honest opinions and feedback. We 100% trust the care our son receives from Dr. Sharma.
About Dr. Girish Sharma, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1982602041
Education & Certifications
- Rainbow Babies and Childrens Hospital
- Rainbow Babies and Childrens Hospital
- Gmah/Kiing George Med Coll
- Pediatric Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.