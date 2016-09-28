Overview of Dr. Girishkumar Kansara, MD

Dr. Girishkumar Kansara, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.



Dr. Kansara works at SETMA West in Beaumont, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.