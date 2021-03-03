Dr. Gisa-Beate Schunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gisa-Beate Schunn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gisa-Beate Schunn, MD
Dr. Gisa-Beate Schunn, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They graduated from Ludwig Maximiliams University|Ludwig Maximiliams University / Medical Faculty and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Schunn works at
Dr. Schunn's Office Locations
1
Virginia Cancer Institute - VCI ST. FRANCIS14051 St Francis Blvd Ste 2201, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 430-6690
2
Virginia Cancer Institute7202 Glen Forest Dr Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 430-6691
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schunn is 1 of the most diligent and thorough doctors I’ve ever met. She also saved my grandmother's life when every other doctor gave up because she wouldn’t take a blood transfusion. I never feel rushed and always have my questions answered. She even did research on my grandmother on her vacation. I have a disabled child and have seen a host of different doctors at different hospitals over the years and I have never met a doctor more dedicated than dr schunn. The only thing I could but don’t complain about is she’s always late sometimes really late with appointments but if she gives the time to us and has us comfortable and always makes us a part of the treatment and diagnosis than I assume she does the same for everyone so I will wait all day if that’s what it took to get 1 of the few doctors left that truly cares about every patient.
About Dr. Gisa-Beate Schunn, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1144283557
Education & Certifications
- Ludwig Maximiliams University|Ludwig Maximiliams University / Medical Faculty
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schunn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schunn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schunn works at
Dr. Schunn has seen patients for Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schunn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schunn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.