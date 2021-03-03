See All Hematologists in Midlothian, VA
Dr. Gisa-Beate Schunn, MD

Hematology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gisa-Beate Schunn, MD

Dr. Gisa-Beate Schunn, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They graduated from Ludwig Maximiliams University|Ludwig Maximiliams University / Medical Faculty and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Schunn works at Virginia Cancer Institute - VCI ST. FRANCIS in Midlothian, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schunn's Office Locations

    Virginia Cancer Institute - VCI ST. FRANCIS
    14051 St Francis Blvd Ste 2201, Midlothian, VA 23114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-6690
    Virginia Cancer Institute
    7202 Glen Forest Dr Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-6691

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital
  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Thrombocytosis
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Thrombocytosis

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Thrombocytosis
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Hemophilia
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Leukocytosis
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Purpura
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Bone Marrow Transplant
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Lymphocytosis
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Sickle Cell Disease
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 03, 2021
    About Dr. Gisa-Beate Schunn, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144283557
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ludwig Maximiliams University|Ludwig Maximiliams University / Medical Faculty
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gisa-Beate Schunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schunn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schunn has seen patients for Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schunn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schunn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schunn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.