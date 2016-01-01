Overview

Dr. Gisela Torres-Bonilla, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY.



Dr. Torres-Bonilla works at Burnette & Silverfield Mds Plc in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.