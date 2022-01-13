Dr. Gisela Velez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gisela Velez, MD
Overview of Dr. Gisela Velez, MD
Dr. Gisela Velez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ayer, MA. They completed their fellowship with Mass Eye and Ear Inf|Nat Eye Inst
Dr. Velez works at
Dr. Velez's Office Locations
Nashoba Valley Medical Center190 Groton Rd Ste 190, Ayer, MA 01432 Directions (978) 772-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Nashoba Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor; very patient oriented, lots of experience. Waiting time is minimal, length of total visit usually not over 2 hours. Great results in her having resolved my eye problem. Would highly recommend Dr. Valez to anyone needing eye care.
About Dr. Gisela Velez, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mass Eye and Ear Inf|Nat Eye Inst
- Georgetown U MC
- Fairfax Hospital/Georgetown
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Velez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Velez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velez.
