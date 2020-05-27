Dr. Gisele Girault, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Girault is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gisele Girault, MD
Dr. Gisele Girault, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Firstchoice Healthcare PC120 Highland Center Dr Ste 105, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 419-9091
Pain Medicine Specialist342 Patricia Ln Ste 102, Fort Mill, SC 29708 Directions (803) 802-7100
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I have seen Dr. Girault for years now for pain management and she is THE BEST! Wonderful with injections and helping devise a plan. I wanted to let people know those bad reviews from the past year coincide with Dr. Girault taking over operations at the office. The prior records were not available and she had to start from scratch for each patient, building a medical history as there was nothing available.
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dart Hitchcock Med Ctr
- Tufts Ne Med Ctr
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Addiction Medicine and Anesthesiology
Dr. Girault accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
