Dr. Gisele Girault, MD

Pain Medicine
1.8 (37)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gisele Girault, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Girault works at Pain Center FirstChoice Healthcare, DBA Pain Management Associates (PMA) in Columbia, SC with other offices in Fort Mill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Firstchoice Healthcare PC
    120 Highland Center Dr Ste 105, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 419-9091
    Pain Medicine Specialist
    342 Patricia Ln Ste 102, Fort Mill, SC 29708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 802-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (29)
    May 27, 2020
    I have seen Dr. Girault for years now for pain management and she is THE BEST! Wonderful with injections and helping devise a plan. I wanted to let people know those bad reviews from the past year coincide with Dr. Girault taking over operations at the office. The prior records were not available and she had to start from scratch for each patient, building a medical history as there was nothing available.
    Robin Ciarcia — May 27, 2020
    About Dr. Gisele Girault, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447241344
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dart Hitchcock Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Tufts Ne Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gisele Girault, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Girault is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Girault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Girault has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Girault on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Girault. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girault.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Girault, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Girault appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

