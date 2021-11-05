Dr. Gisele McKinney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKinney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gisele McKinney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gisele McKinney, MD
Dr. Gisele McKinney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
Dr. McKinney works at
Dr. McKinney's Office Locations
Memorial Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology1890 W Gauthier Rd Ste 135, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 480-5510
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McKinney has been my ob for the past 9 years. She has always been very helpful. I couldn’t ask for a better doctor!
About Dr. Gisele McKinney, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1932182557
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. McKinney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKinney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McKinney has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKinney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinney.
