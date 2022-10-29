Overview

Dr. Gisele Saliba, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Saliba works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.