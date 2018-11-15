Dr. Gisele Wudka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wudka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gisele Wudka, MD
Dr. Gisele Wudka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Calabasas, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Libre de Bruxelles and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
UCLA Health MPTF Calabasas26585 Agoura Rd Ste 330, Calabasas, CA 91302 Directions (818) 617-2276
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
…..Every American Medical provider and Dr.' should take lessons from Dr. Wudka. She has the Best Bedside Manner we've yet to find. Outstanding Lady and pray she is safe in the Woolsey Fires.
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1912068370
Education & Certifications
- U Libre de Bruxelles
- Internal Medicine
