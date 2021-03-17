Dr. Giselle Ghurani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghurani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giselle Ghurani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Giselle Ghurani, MD
Dr. Giselle Ghurani, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Dr. Ghurani's Office Locations
Women’s Wellness & GYN Cancer Care3661 S Miami Ave Ste 1003, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (786) 558-5095
South Florida Gynecologic Oncology5000 University Dr Ste 3300, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 663-7001
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
A wonderful knowledgeable physician!
About Dr. Giselle Ghurani, MD
- Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1982609418
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghurani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghurani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghurani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghurani speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghurani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghurani.
