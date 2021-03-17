See All Oncologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Giselle Ghurani, MD

Oncology
4.6 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Giselle Ghurani, MD

Dr. Giselle Ghurani, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Dr. Ghurani works at Women’s Wellness & GYN Cancer Care in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ghurani's Office Locations

    Women’s Wellness & GYN Cancer Care
    3661 S Miami Ave Ste 1003, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 558-5095
    South Florida Gynecologic Oncology
    5000 University Dr Ste 3300, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 663-7001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Skin Screenings
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Skin Screenings
Uterine Cancer

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Giselle Ghurani, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982609418
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Giselle Ghurani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghurani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghurani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghurani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghurani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghurani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghurani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghurani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

