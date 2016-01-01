Dr. Giselle Guerra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giselle Guerra, MD
Overview of Dr. Giselle Guerra, MD
Dr. Giselle Guerra, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Guerra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Guerra's Office Locations
-
1
Jackfl-jackson Memorial Hospital1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 585-1111Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 1801 NW 9th Ave Ste 700, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 355-5580
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guerra?
About Dr. Giselle Guerra, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1841230299
Education & Certifications
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guerra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guerra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guerra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guerra works at
Dr. Guerra has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease, Dehydration and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guerra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guerra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guerra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guerra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.