Dr. Giselle Mosnaim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Giselle Mosnaim, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Mosnaim works at
Locations
Northshore University Healthsystem Division of Allergy and Immunology2050 Pfingsten Rd Ste 320, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 998-4170
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Giselle Mosnaim, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mosnaim has seen patients for Hives, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mosnaim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mosnaim speaks Spanish.
