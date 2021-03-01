Overview of Dr. Gita Fatemi, MD

Dr. Gita Fatemi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.



Dr. Fatemi works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Camarillo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.