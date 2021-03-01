Dr. Gita Fatemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fatemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gita Fatemi, MD
Overview of Dr. Gita Fatemi, MD
Dr. Gita Fatemi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.
Dr. Fatemi's Office Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group64 E Daily Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fatemi is the best. She is the only doctor who will answer all of my questions in a way that I understand. She takes the time to listen to me. Her staff is kind and on time. She is a great doctor!
About Dr. Gita Fatemi, MD
- Rheumatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1154601524
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fatemi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fatemi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fatemi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fatemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fatemi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fatemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fatemi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fatemi.
