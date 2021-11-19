Overview

Dr. Gita Kalantari, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL ACADEMY LUEBECK 2ND FACULTY OF MEDICINE CHRISTIAN ALBRECHTS UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Kalantari works at Melody Health in Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.