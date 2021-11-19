See All Family Doctors in Anaheim, CA
Dr. Gita Kalantari, MD

Family Medicine
4.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gita Kalantari, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL ACADEMY LUEBECK 2ND FACULTY OF MEDICINE CHRISTIAN ALBRECHTS UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Kalantari works at Melody Health in Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Melody Health
    303 W Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA 92805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Nov 19, 2021
    Dr. Kalantari is a competent doctor who makes her patients feel heard and cared for. I've been seeing her for a few months, and she's always been attentive and thorough. It's easy to trust her and her easy-going manners make office visits positive. She's also flexible and holds virtual appointments. I feel fortunate to have found her!
    Sheky Key — Nov 19, 2021
    About Dr. Gita Kalantari, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790968659
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL ACADEMY LUEBECK 2ND FACULTY OF MEDICINE CHRISTIAN ALBRECHTS UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gita Kalantari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalantari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalantari has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalantari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalantari works at Melody Health in Anaheim, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kalantari’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalantari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalantari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalantari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalantari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.