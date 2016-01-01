Dr. Gita Lisker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lisker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gita Lisker, MD
Overview of Dr. Gita Lisker, MD
Dr. Gita Lisker, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Lisker works at
Dr. Lisker's Office Locations
LIJMC - Div of Pulmonary Medicine410 Lakeville Rd Ste 107, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 465-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gita Lisker, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1295827335
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Lisker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lisker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lisker speaks Hebrew.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lisker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lisker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lisker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lisker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.