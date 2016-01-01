See All Hematologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Gita Thanarajasingam, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Gita Thanarajasingam, MD

Dr. Gita Thanarajasingam, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Thanarajasingam works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thanarajasingam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-1667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    About Dr. Gita Thanarajasingam, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    NPI Number
    • 1326207507
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

