Dr. Gita Viswam, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH.



Dr. Viswam works at Children's Health Pediatric Group McKinney in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.