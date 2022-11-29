Dr. Rajiyah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gitendra Rajiyah, MD
Overview
Dr. Gitendra Rajiyah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and East Orange General Hospital.
Dr. Rajiyah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Heart Center of the Oranges- East Orange310 Central Ave Ste 102, East Orange, NJ 07018 Directions (201) 268-1400
-
2
The Heart Center of the Oranges- West Orange77 Main St, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 324-2090
-
3
The Heart Center of the Oranges- South Orange60 Vose Ave, South Orange, NJ 07079 Directions (973) 763-5200
-
4
60 Evergreen Place. Suite 40060 Evergreen Pl Ste 400, East Orange, NJ 07018 Directions (973) 395-1550
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Community Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- East Orange General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rajiyah?
Kind and considerate
About Dr. Gitendra Rajiyah, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1083693196
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajiyah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajiyah works at
Dr. Rajiyah has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Chest Pain and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajiyah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajiyah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajiyah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajiyah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajiyah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.