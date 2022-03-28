Dr. Munene has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gitonga Munene, MD
Overview of Dr. Gitonga Munene, MD
Dr. Gitonga Munene, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Munene's Office Locations
West Michigan Cancer Center200 N Park St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Directions (269) 382-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Munene completed a whipple surgery on my father who was later diagnosed with stage 3 ampullary carcinoma. It has been a challenging time for my father, and Dr. Munene has remained so compassionate and willing to listen to all of our concerns. Dr. Munene truly goes above and beyond for his patients and we would not be in as good of a place physically and mentally if it were not for him. Your care and excellent surgical work will never be forgotten.
About Dr. Gitonga Munene, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1164663829
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Munene accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munene has seen patients for Bile Duct Procedure, Liver Cancer and Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Munene. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munene.
