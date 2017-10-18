Overview

Dr. Giulia Sheftel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newton, MA. They completed their residency with Boston Med Center



Dr. Sheftel works at Newton-Wellesley Hospital Pediatrics in Newton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.