Dr. Centurion has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giuliana Centurion, DO
Overview of Dr. Giuliana Centurion, DO
Dr. Giuliana Centurion, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Centurion's Office Locations
- 1 3447 Cornell Pl, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 221-1396
- 2 3001 Highland Ave Ste B, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 961-7799
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Centurion?
Dr. Centurion was a great help to me during a tumultuous time when my long term doctor announced their retirement. She was able to step into the gap and actually suggest some newer medications that my prior physician was not familiar with. This really improved my quality of life. As an adult patient, I appreciate her working with my unique issues and schedule. I would recommend her to anyone in crisis or for someone just needing a little help with daily life.
About Dr. Giuliana Centurion, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1578879979
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Centurion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Centurion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Centurion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Centurion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Centurion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.