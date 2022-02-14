Overview of Dr. Giulio Diamante, MD

Dr. Giulio Diamante, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Johnston, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.



Dr. Diamante works at Optix Rhode Island in Johnston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.