Dr. Giuseppe Antonelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antonelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giuseppe Antonelli, MD
Overview of Dr. Giuseppe Antonelli, MD
Dr. Giuseppe Antonelli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Parma, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Dr. Antonelli works at
Dr. Antonelli's Office Locations
-
1
Giuseppe Antonelli MD6789 Ridge Rd Ste 108, Parma, OH 44129 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Antonelli?
I am so glad I found Dr. Antonelli to be my mother's doctor. Although it was his name that interested us before we met him, we have found him to be a wonderful doctor who is very caring and has a wealth of knowledge. If possible, we would want him to be my mom's primary doctor. We have come to think of him that way, because he has been very patient and understanding. He has explained things to my mom better than anyone else.
About Dr. Giuseppe Antonelli, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1912976473
Education & Certifications
- St Luke'S Med Center
- Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antonelli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antonelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antonelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antonelli works at
Dr. Antonelli speaks Italian and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Antonelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antonelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antonelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antonelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.