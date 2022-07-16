See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Giuseppe Giaccone, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Giuseppe Giaccone, MD

Dr. Giuseppe Giaccone, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Giaccone works at Lung Cancer and Thoracic Oncology Program in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Giaccone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lung Cancer and Thoracic Oncology Program
    520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Giuseppe Giaccone, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417193376
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Giuseppe Giaccone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giaccone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giaccone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giaccone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giaccone works at Lung Cancer and Thoracic Oncology Program in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Giaccone’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Giaccone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giaccone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giaccone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giaccone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

