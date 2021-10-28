Overview of Dr. Giuseppe Staltari, MD

Dr. Giuseppe Staltari, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sewickley, PA.



Dr. Staltari works at Froman, Orsini, Rago & Associates in Sewickley, PA with other offices in Mc Kees Rocks, PA and Seven Fields, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.