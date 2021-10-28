Dr. Giuseppe Staltari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staltari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giuseppe Staltari, MD
Overview of Dr. Giuseppe Staltari, MD
Dr. Giuseppe Staltari, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sewickley, PA.
Dr. Staltari's Office Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Specialists of Western PA301 Ohio River Blvd Ste 202, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 741-2122
-
2
Bell Froman Orsini & Associates27 Heckel Rd Ste 202, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136 Directions (412) 771-0416
-
3
Advance Voice & Speech Therapy300 Northpointe Cir Ste 102, Seven Fields, PA 16046 Directions (412) 741-2122
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Kennedy
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Was very happy with office visits/surgery. Everything was explained to me very well and the sinus surgery went better than I expected. Would definitely recommend!
About Dr. Giuseppe Staltari, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1861870511
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Staltari has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Staltari accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Staltari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Staltari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staltari.
