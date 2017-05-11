See All Pediatricians in Suffern, NY
Dr. Giuseppina Benincasa-Feingold, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Giuseppina Benincasa-Feingold, MD

Dr. Giuseppina Benincasa-Feingold, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PERUGIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Benincasa-Feingold's Office Locations

    30 Indian Rock Ste 2, Suffern, NY 10901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 206-2634
    Sugar Hill Pharmacy
    752 Saint Nicholas Ave, New York, NY 10031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 206-8000
    Hudson Valley Hyperbarics Llp
    29 N Airmont Rd Ste 3, Suffern, NY 10901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 547-2813

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Giuseppina Benincasa-Feingold, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033123930
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PERUGIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    • Pediatrics
    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Giuseppina Benincasa-Feingold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benincasa-Feingold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benincasa-Feingold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Benincasa-Feingold. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benincasa-Feingold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benincasa-Feingold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benincasa-Feingold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

