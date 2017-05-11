Dr. Giuseppina Benincasa-Feingold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benincasa-Feingold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giuseppina Benincasa-Feingold, MD
Overview of Dr. Giuseppina Benincasa-Feingold, MD
Dr. Giuseppina Benincasa-Feingold, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PERUGIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Dr. Benincasa-Feingold's Office Locations
- 1 30 Indian Rock Ste 2, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 206-2634
Sugar Hill Pharmacy752 Saint Nicholas Ave, New York, NY 10031 Directions (212) 206-8000
Hudson Valley Hyperbarics Llp29 N Airmont Rd Ste 3, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 547-2813
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
From the first time I met Dr. Feingold, I knew she was unique. I am so thankful I found her, she has helped both me and my son with special needs. Dr. Feingold is a special doctor for sure with great energy.
About Dr. Giuseppina Benincasa-Feingold, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PERUGIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Pediatrics
