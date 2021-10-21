See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Columbus, OH
Dr. Gladstone McDowell II, MD

Pain Medicine
3.2 (43)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Gladstone McDowell II, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They completed their residency with Oh State University Hospital

Dr. McDowell II works at Integrated Pain Solutions in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrated Pain Solutions Columbus
    1210 Gemini Pl Ste 300, Columbus, OH 43240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 383-6450
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Oct 21, 2021
    Cheerful people who know what they are doing. Dr. McD obviously knows what he is doing. Little or know pain during the procedure.
    Edwin "Trump" Bradley — Oct 21, 2021
    About Dr. Gladstone McDowell II, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346296621
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oh State University Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gladstone McDowell II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDowell II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDowell II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDowell II works at Integrated Pain Solutions in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. McDowell II’s profile.

    Dr. McDowell II has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDowell II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. McDowell II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDowell II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDowell II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDowell II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

