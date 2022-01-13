Dr. Gladys Deleon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deleon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gladys Deleon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.
Foot & Ankle Specialists of Ohio7482 Center St, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 357-8418Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. De Leon was extremely caring. Not only did she help with my injuries but she also bright a lightness to the room. By far one of the best doctors I've seen.
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841250867
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Deleon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deleon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deleon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deleon speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Deleon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deleon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deleon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deleon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.