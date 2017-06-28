Dr. Gladys Kagaoan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kagaoan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gladys Kagaoan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gladys Kagaoan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Greater Hartford Cardiology Group1000 Asylum Ave Ste 4300, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 527-6247
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
She is Excellent at explaining what ails you, your options, the medicines and their effects, and works hard at motivating one to do better. At the same time, hero good nature and positive outlook on life is contagious. I would say she is my best doctor because she is very sharp, penetratingly honest, caring and uplifting.
About Dr. Gladys Kagaoan, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Kagaoan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kagaoan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kagaoan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kagaoan has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kagaoan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kagaoan speaks Tagalog.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kagaoan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kagaoan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kagaoan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kagaoan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.