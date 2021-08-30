Overview of Dr. Gladys Ng, MD

Dr. Gladys Ng, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Ng works at Burbank Urology in Burbank, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Urethral Stricture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.