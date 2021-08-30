Dr. Gladys Ng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gladys Ng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gladys Ng, MD
Dr. Gladys Ng, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Ng works at
Dr. Ng's Office Locations
Shant M Karayan2625 W Alameda Ave Ste 310, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (310) 794-7700
UCLA Santa Clarita25775 McBean Pkwy Ste 202, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (310) 794-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best doctors that has treated me in 60 years.
About Dr. Gladys Ng, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1164722450
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hosptial
- UCLA Hosp & Ctr For Hlth Scis
- Albany Med Coll
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ng has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Urethral Stricture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ng.
