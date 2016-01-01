Dr. Gladys Ramos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gladys Ramos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gladys Ramos, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Ramos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UC San Diego Medical Center9444 Medical Center Dr Fl 1, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramos?
About Dr. Gladys Ramos, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710041736
Education & Certifications
- UC San Diego
- Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center Geary Campus
- California College of Medicine - Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ramos using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramos works at
Dr. Ramos has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Breech Position and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramos speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.