Overview

Dr. Gladys Ramos, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Ramos works at UC San Diego Medical Center in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Breech Position and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

