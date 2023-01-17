Dr. Gladys Tsao-Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsao-Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gladys Tsao-Wu, MD
Overview of Dr. Gladys Tsao-Wu, MD
Dr. Gladys Tsao-Wu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Tsao-Wu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tsao-Wu's Office Locations
-
1
Sandia Plastic Surgery PC801 Encino Pl NE Ste D7, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 842-6868
- 2 810 Encino Pl NE Ste D-7, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 842-6868
-
3
University and M Cancer Center1201 Camino De Salud Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-4946Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsao-Wu?
She did great work on my breasts and all went very well. 4lbs removed, 10cm lift, nipple relocation, nothing but good things to say. Finally balanced. Thanks
About Dr. Gladys Tsao-Wu, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1831198241
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsao-Wu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsao-Wu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsao-Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsao-Wu works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsao-Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsao-Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsao-Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsao-Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.