Dr. Gladys Tsao-Wu, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.3 (21)
Map Pin Small Albuquerque, NM
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gladys Tsao-Wu, MD

Dr. Gladys Tsao-Wu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Tsao-Wu works at New Mexico Plastic Surgeons in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tsao-Wu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sandia Plastic Surgery PC
    801 Encino Pl NE Ste D7, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 842-6868
  2. 2
    810 Encino Pl NE Ste D-7, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 842-6868
  3. 3
    University and M Cancer Center
    1201 Camino De Salud Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 272-4946
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Treatment frequency



Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 17, 2023
    She did great work on my breasts and all went very well. 4lbs removed, 10cm lift, nipple relocation, nothing but good things to say. Finally balanced. Thanks
    About Dr. Gladys Tsao-Wu, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831198241
    Education & Certifications

    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gladys Tsao-Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsao-Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tsao-Wu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsao-Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tsao-Wu works at New Mexico Plastic Surgeons in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Tsao-Wu’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsao-Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsao-Wu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsao-Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsao-Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

