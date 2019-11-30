See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Gleeson Rebello, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gleeson Rebello, MD

Dr. Gleeson Rebello, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Goa Medical College, Goa University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Rebello works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Rebello's Office Locations

    Massachusetts General Hospital
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-8523
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 30, 2019
    Dr. Rebello is patient, thoughtful and kind. My family and I do not mind waiting to see him, as we know he will take the necessary time with us, as well - we never feel rushed. He is able to connect with patients and families unlike a lot of other MDs, and has my full trust. Amazing person and physician.
    — Nov 30, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Gleeson Rebello, MD
    About Dr. Gleeson Rebello, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639205008
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children'S Hospital Boston
    Medical Education
    • Goa Medical College, Goa University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gleeson Rebello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rebello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rebello has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rebello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rebello works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Rebello’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rebello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rebello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rebello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rebello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

