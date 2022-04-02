Overview

Dr. Glen Aukerman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercer County Community Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Aukerman works at Rejuvenation Spa/Shawnee Family Medicine in Lima, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.