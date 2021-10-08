Dr. Glen Beede, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beede is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glen Beede, DPM
Overview of Dr. Glen Beede, DPM
Dr. Glen Beede, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth.
Dr. Beede works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Beede's Office Locations
-
1
Trinity Foot & Ankle Specialists Pllc5801 Oakbend Trl Ste 140, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 377-3668Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beede?
Cheerful upbeat staff; Dr. Beede is a problem solver - partners with patients to fin solutions- ease pain - improve stability,
About Dr. Glen Beede, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1407854920
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beede has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beede accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beede has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beede works at
Dr. Beede has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beede on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Beede. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beede.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beede, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beede appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.