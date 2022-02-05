Overview of Dr. Glen Christen, MD

Dr. Glen Christen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Christen works at The Doctors Clinic Women & Children's Center Silverdale in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.