Overview

Dr. Glen Fandetti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Union.



Dr. Fandetti works at Sanger Heart/Vascular Institute in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Monroe, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.