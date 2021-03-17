Dr. Glen Fitterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glen Fitterman, MD
Overview of Dr. Glen Fitterman, MD
Dr. Glen Fitterman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Fitterman works at
Dr. Fitterman's Office Locations
Plainview Surgical700 Old Country Rd Ste 204, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 931-5800
Plainview Hospital888 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (844) 727-5795
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- Plainview Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a mamo and sonogram and was sent to Dr. Fitterman to discuss findings. I had to have a lumpectomy in two places and two nodules also checked out. All findings came back that my margins were clear and the small cancer cell in the breast was only 3 centimeters and was caught early. This doctor is excellent in his compassion, medical history and so easy to talk to. My two doctors sent me to him and I couldn't be any happier I had him on my side. Would highly recommend him and give him 10 stars if I could. Very thorough in his talking to you and leaves no hidden mystery to your personal diagnosis. Any questions you have he answers so honestly and always has a smile on his face. Thank you Dr. Fitterman
About Dr. Glen Fitterman, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1518021377
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitterman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitterman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitterman has seen patients for Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitterman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitterman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.