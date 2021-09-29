Dr. Glen Gejerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gejerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glen Gejerman, MD
Overview of Dr. Glen Gejerman, MD
Dr. Glen Gejerman, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ) and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Saint Michael's Medical Center.
Dr. Gejerman works at
Dr. Gejerman's Office Locations
John Theurer Cancer Center155 State St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 474-5016
John Theurer Cancer Center160 Pehle Ave Ste 103, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 Directions (201) 903-0307
John Theurer Cancer Center92 2nd St Fl 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 473-3488
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Gejerman for a 2nd opinion consult. He answered all of my questions patiently and clearly. I did not feel rushed through the process.
About Dr. Glen Gejerman, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972565182
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center|North Shore-Lij Health System
- New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ)
Dr. Gejerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gejerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gejerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gejerman speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gejerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gejerman.
