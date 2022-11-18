See All Rheumatologists in Tyler, TX
Dr. Glen Graves, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Glen Graves, MD

Rheumatology
4.3 (57)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Glen Graves, MD

Dr. Glen Graves, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, UT Health North Campus Tyler and UT Health Tyler.

Dr. Graves works at TEXAS ARTHRITIS AND RHEUMATOLOGY in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Graves' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Arthritis and Rheumatology
    5777 New Copeland Rd Ste 100, Tyler, TX 75703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 561-9255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
  • UT Health North Campus Tyler
  • UT Health Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pyramid Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Graves?

    Nov 18, 2022
    Dr Graves is very professional and seems to really care for his patients and their needs! The infusion team is great! Jane Pearson 11/17/2022
    — Nov 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Glen Graves, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Glen Graves, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Graves to family and friends

    Dr. Graves' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Graves

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Glen Graves, MD.

    About Dr. Glen Graves, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689648040
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U T Southwestern
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Presbyterian Hospital|University Tx Southwestern Med School
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glen Graves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Graves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Graves works at TEXAS ARTHRITIS AND RHEUMATOLOGY in Tyler, TX. View the full address on Dr. Graves’s profile.

    Dr. Graves has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Graves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Glen Graves, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.