Dr. Havens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glen Havens, MD
Overview of Dr. Glen Havens, MD
Dr. Glen Havens, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roswell, GA. They completed their residency with Wright Patterson Med Center
Dr. Havens works at
Dr. Havens' Office Locations
Ark Psychiatric Services1905 Woodstock Rd Ste 5150, Roswell, GA 30075 Directions (770) 998-1516
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Havens is the most knowledgeable Psychiatrist I have ever met. He not only is great at identifying a psychiatric issue, he knows how each medication works in the brain, and prescribes the best option for each individual. Our family is very thankful to have had his expert care through the years.
About Dr. Glen Havens, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1871623819
Education & Certifications
- Wright Patterson Med Center
- Medical University Hospital
- Enterprise State Junior College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Havens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Havens works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Havens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Havens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Havens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Havens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.