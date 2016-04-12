Dr. Glen Henry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glen Henry, MD
Overview
Dr. Glen Henry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Henry works at
Locations
-
1
Yale New Haven Hospital2 Devine St Ste 1, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 789-2272
-
2
Cardiology Associates of New Haven PC5 Pequot Park Rd Ste 101, Westbrook, CT 06498 Directions (860) 399-3100
-
3
Ynhh-shoreline Medical Centerlab Med111 Goose Ln, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 789-2272
-
4
Northeast Georgia Heart Center200 S Enota Dr NE Ste 200, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 534-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henry?
Very competent with very good bedside manner.
About Dr. Glen Henry, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1720077324
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry works at
Dr. Henry has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.