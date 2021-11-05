Dr. Glen Iannucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iannucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glen Iannucci, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glen Iannucci, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med|Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston and Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite.
Dr. Iannucci works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Advanced Pediatrics1400 Tullie Rd NE Ste 630, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 256-2593Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cumming1505 Northside Blvd Ste 2600, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 256-2593Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Alpharetta3300 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 100, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (404) 256-2593Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
- Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iannucci?
Right before the pandemic Dr. Iannucci treated my son for a Coartation of the Aorta. Almost 2 years later, now that a Covid vaccine is a viable for kids under 12, I reached out to Dr. Iannuci about my concerns around the vaccine and my sons heart condition. Dr. Iannucci responded in a very timely, thoughtful and thorough manner and addressed all of my concerns.
About Dr. Glen Iannucci, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1972787760
Education & Certifications
- Emory Univerity, School of Medicine
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med|Medical College of Georgia
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iannucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iannucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iannucci works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Iannucci. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iannucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iannucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iannucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.