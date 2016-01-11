Overview of Dr. Glen Johnson, MD

Dr. Glen Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Saint Louis Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.