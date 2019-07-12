Dr. Glen Lehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glen Lehman, MD
Overview
Dr. Glen Lehman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Abdominal Pain and Bile Duct Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 550 University Blvd Ste 1634, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-4824
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lehman has been my doctor for many years. He is very knowledgeable and was the only doctor to help me with my pancreas.
About Dr. Glen Lehman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lehman has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Abdominal Pain and Bile Duct Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehman.
