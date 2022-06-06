Overview of Dr. Glen Lochmueller, MD

Dr. Glen Lochmueller, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Charles, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Lochmueller works at Fox Valley Ear Nose and Throat Assoc. Sc in Saint Charles, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.