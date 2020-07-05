Overview of Dr. Glen Manzano, MD

Dr. Glen Manzano, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Manzano works at Spine & Brain Neurosurgery Center in Orlando, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.