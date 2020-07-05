Dr. Glen Manzano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manzano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glen Manzano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Glen Manzano, MD
Dr. Glen Manzano, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Manzano works at
Dr. Manzano's Office Locations
-
1
Spine & Brain Neurosurgery Center7460 Docs Grove Cir, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 903-9360
-
2
Michael Edward Ivan, MD, MBS at University of Miami Hospital West Building1321 NW 14th St Ste 306, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-6946Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Glen Manzano is the best!!
About Dr. Glen Manzano, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1093945867
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manzano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manzano accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manzano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manzano works at
Dr. Manzano has seen patients for Spinal Fusion, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manzano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Manzano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manzano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manzano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manzano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.