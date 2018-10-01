Overview of Dr. Glen McClung, MD

Dr. Glen McClung, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WV Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.



Dr. McClung works at Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Erlanger, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.