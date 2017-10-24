Dr. Glen Mogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glen Mogan, MD
Overview
Dr. Glen Mogan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center200 S Orange Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-7755
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mogan is the best gastro doctor. He has taken excellent care of me and my deceased husband whom past 4 yrs ago.
About Dr. Glen Mogan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1326015124
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
